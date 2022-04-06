Telangana: Four held for selling banned tobacco products, adulterated tea powder

Published Date - 09:19 PM, Wed - 6 April 22

Hyderabad: The Vikarabad District Task Force caught four persons on charges of selling banned tobacco products and adulterated tea powder in Kodangal on Wednesday.

In one case, K Kashinath (34), from Ravulapalli village was selling adulterated tea powder and gutkha. Five kg of adulterated tea powder and gutkha products worth Rs 3,000 were seized from him.

In the second case, Megharaj (38), from Ravulapalli was arrested and 120 kg of adulterated tea powder and gutkha worth Rs.1.1 lakh was seized.

In the third case, Lakshmikanth, a resident of the same village running a pan shop was arrested in illegal possession of 81 kg of adulterated tea powder and tobacco material worth Rs.6,000. All three said they bought the material from Mallikarjuna, a resident of Sampalli village. He was arrested and seized 18 quintals of adulterated tea powder and artificial colour was seized from him.

