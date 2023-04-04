Telangana government announces ex gratia for Forest personnel

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:30 PM, Tue - 4 April 23

Hyderabad: Considering the challenges and threats faced by Forest department officials, the State government has announced ex gratia for staff members, who lose lives in attacks by extremists or suffer injuries, on par with police officials.

To this effect, Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari issued GOMs no 43. Telangana is now among the very few States in the country to extend ex gratia to the forest personnel.

Last year, Bhadradri Kothagudem Forest Range Officer Srinivas Rao was attacked and brutally killed by Gutti Koyas tribe people.

Following this, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests RM Dobriyal informed the government about the challenges faced by the department Stagg while discharging their duties, especially in rural areas.

Many times, the forest personnel had to move alone in the interior forests to perumbulate and protect the areas. In such situations, the forest personnel were prone to attacks by anti social elements and there was no availability of immediate help, he explained.

Considering the PCCFs appeal, the State Government has issued orders of extending exgratia to forest personnel, who lose lives or suffer injuries in attacks by extremists and anti-social elements.

Accordingly, depending the designations, the forest personnel would get exgratia. In case of death of forest beat officer or equivalent rank officer, loses life in extremists attacks, then they would be paid Rs.30 lakh. In case of permanent incapacitation, they will be paid Rs.20.lakh and in case of grievous injuries, they will be paid Rs.3 lakh.