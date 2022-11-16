Telangana Governor launches ‘Human Milk Bank’ at KIMS Cuddles

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 05:10 PM, Wed - 16 November 22

There is a significant gap between the demand and supply of mother’s milk, as a large number of mothers struggle to breastfeed preterm babies due to medical reasons.

Hyderabad: Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) on Wednesday launched ‘Human Milk Bank’ at KIMS Cuddles, Kondapur.

There is a significant gap between the demand and supply of mother’s milk, as a large number of mothers struggle to breastfeed preterm babies due to medical reasons.

The new human milk facility will cater to such infants and in case of surplus supply then the same will be routed to other hospitals through a nodal agency, a press release said.

“If mother’s milk is inaccessible, especially for preterm babies, donor human milk is the next best option. This is where, the new milk bank could play an important role,” Dr. C Aparna, Clinical Director, Neonatology and Paediatrics, KIMS Cuddles, said.

Trained staff at KIMS Cuddles will screen the donor mothers, counsel them appropriately, screen them for infections, collect milk, pasteurize, screen and distribute milk for babies in dire need.

The new human milk bank facility was launched by Governor, Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan and Dr Bhaskar Rao, Managing Director, KIMS Hospitals.