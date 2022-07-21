Telangana Govt according top priority to ensure quality supply of power: Niranjan Reddy

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:54 AM, Thu - 21 July 22

Wanaparthy: Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy said Telangana Government was according top priority to ensure quality supply of power to farming and domestic sectors.

The State Government had set up many power sub stations in the last eight years that could not be established during the last 60 years, he said.

Efforts were made to ensure that one power sub station was set up to cater the requirements of two to three villages. Farmers do not have to worry about power connections as new connections would be provided after the old connections were completed, he assured.

The Minister laid foundation for gram panchayat building at Patapally in Pebbair mandal here on Thursday morning.

Addressing on the occasion, the Minister said electricity poles would be set up as per the farmers requirements. Electricity poles should be arranged for the fields for which demand drafts were paid by the farmers, he instructed the electricity department officials.

The Minister handed over 15 transformers to 60 farmers on the occasion.