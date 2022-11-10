Telangana govt committed to revive caste-based professions: Kodad MLA

Kodad MLA Bollam Mallaiah Yadav was distributing cheques to the women for purchase of sewing machines under self employment scheme of SC corporation.

Suryapet: Kodad MLA Bollam Mallaiah Yadav on Thursday said the State government had taken up special measures for strengthening the rural economy in the State.

Distributing cheques to 14 women for purchase of sewing machines under the self employment scheme of the SC Corporation, Mallaiah Yadav said the State government had taken up several schemes for revival of caste-based professions with an aim to strengthen the rural economy. He asked the poor people to achieve financial self sufficiency by utilizing the schemes of the State government.

Earlier, though skilled in caste-based professions, many people used to migrated to towns from villages in search of livelihood due to lack of support from the government. After formation of Telangana State, the TRS government had accorded top priority for revival of caste-based professions and was extending support to the people of different castes. This had solved the problem of unemployment in rural areas to a major extent, he said.