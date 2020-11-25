Telangana govt providing assistance to women entrepreneurs

About 13 Hyderabad-based tech startups, out of 26 incubated startups, were part of an interaction session arranged at WE-Hub with Ranjan

By | Business Bureau | Published: 5:29 pm

Hyderabad: Telangana government-led incubator for women entrepreneurs WE-Hub startups were guided on receiving government’s assistance during their transitional process from a startup to a SME during a recent visit by IT and Industries department principal secretary Jayesh Ranjan.

The 26 startups which are part of the second cohort of incubation are from across 15 cities in India and in the past five months of virtual incubation, startups have seen progress through various interventions along with raising funds in this adverse situation. About 13 Hyderabad-based tech startups, out of 26 incubated startups, were part of an interaction session arranged at WE-Hub with Ranjan. The startups had an opportunity to showcase their products which included solutions from health tech, infratech, life sciences, pharma, logistics, and FMCG sectors.

The startups were encouraged to take numerous benefits of being incubated at a government led incubator like WE-Hub and were guided on support mechanisms for manufacturing benefits from government to convert startups to SME. Preferential procurement access for services and products of homegrown startups, relevant to the government without going through the cumbersome procurement policy of bidding and tenders was also assured by Ranjan.

“With the goal of promoting innovation and entrepreneurship for women, the State government has established WE-Hub. Startups need to leverage the make use of the infrastructure, government policy, mentorship support and international opportunities WE-Hub is leveraging through its strong network of collaborations with premier entities across Telangana and around the world,’’ he said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .