Telangana Govt restores recognition for BSD DAV School, to reopen from Thursday

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 08:31 PM, Tue - 1 November 22

Hyderabad: With the State government restoring recognition of the BSD DAV Public School, Banjara Hills, temporarily for the current academic year, the management has decided to reopen the school on Thursday.

Earlier, the government had stripped off recognition of the school following an alleged sexual assault on a four-year old girl by the principal’s driver. As per parents’ choice, according to the order issued by the Education department, there would be complete change in management and new management would include parents and senior officials of the department. Further, teachers against whom parents have complained for their misconduct would be removed.

The District Educational Officer (DEO) has been instructed to take action on the proposal for retention and relocation of students in the BSD DAV School as per parents’ choice. The DEO was asked to submit a status report every month for this academic year.

The government has also directed the Director of School Education to take appropriate action against the school management for deviations, for example starting classes VI & VII and introducing CBSE syllabus without permission.

In view of the directions of the government and choices of the parents, the management has initiated changes including appointment of a new principal.

“A new retired principal has been appointed for the BSD DAV Public School. The new DVR and CCTVs are being installed in school premises. Parents-Teachers Co-ordination Committees are being formed constituted who will be given access to the CCTVs. The school has served suspension orders on four staff members,” DAV Public School, Safilguda, Principal Seshadri VNNK told Telangana Today.

The BSD DAV Public School would now operate as an independent school instead as a feeder for DAV Public School, Safilguda, he added.