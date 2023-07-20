Telangana: ‘Happiness Curriculum’ in govt schools from this year

The special curriculum is being developed by the School Education Department to nurture and promote the overall well-being and mental health of students

By Yuvraj Akula Published Date - 08:00 AM, Thu - 20 July 23

Hyderabad: Don’t stress, be happy! Seeking to reduce the pressure and stress of studies among students and also to check the increasing instances of suicidal tendencies, authorities have decided to introduce a ‘Happiness Curriculum’ in all government and local body schools this academic year.

The special curriculum is being developed by the School Education Department to nurture and promote the overall well-being and mental health of students by incorporating social and emotional learning into regular classrooms. Along the lines of the Delhi government’s ‘Happiness Curriculum’, it will also focus on dealing with one’s emotions and failures.

Initially, one government school in every district will be selected to implement the special curriculum, with two teachers given special training for the purpose. Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy said the special curriculum is being introduced in schools to instil confidence, and mental and emotional stability among students, besides imparting social skills.

The curriculum will cover topics including learning to be mindful, being aware of one’s emotions, identifying momentary happiness, observing contributions in relation (mother, father and siblings), respect, affection and trust.

Currently, such a curriculum is being imparted by the Delhi government in its schools for nursery to Class VIII students. The curriculum had been developed based on the Happiness Triad with three units — exploring happiness through learning and awareness, experiencing happiness in relationships through feelings and happiness through active participation.