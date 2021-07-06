Telangana has always fought for its share in Krishna and Godavari waters: Vinod Kumar

“After the formation of Telangana State, the State government had taken up the Kaleshwaram project, which had come as a great relief to farmers,” Vinod Kumar said

Karimnagar: Telangana Planning Board Vice-Chairman B Vinod Kumar said the State government has always fought for its share in the Krishna and Godavari waters.

Earlier, farmer suicides were a regular practice in the Telangana region before the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh. To put an end to all these problems, Chandrashekhar Rao had started the agitation for separate Telangana, Vinod said while participating in Pattana Pragathi programme held in Jammikunta on Tuesday.

After the formation of Telangana State, the State government had taken up the Kaleshwaram project, which had come as a great relief to farmers. Telangana is the only State which is supplying 24-hour power to the agriculture sector, he said.

Vinod pointed out that the Chief Minister, who is aware of farmers’ problems, introduced Rythu Bandhu and Rythu Bima schemes, which are unique to the State. He said besides the elderly, single women, toddy tappers and beedi works are also being given pensions under Aasara.

“The government is unable to pay salaries due to the Covid-induced financial crisis. Despite this, all welfare schemes are being continued,” he added.

Stating that Jammikunta’s population has crossed 50,000, Vinod asked municipal councillors to prepare a comprehensive plan to develop the town.

Responding positively to local leaders’ request to sanction a ring road to the town, he assured to take up the issue with the Chief Minister.

