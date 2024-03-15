| Telangana Inter Results Likely To Be Announced In April Second Week

Telangana: Inter results likely to be announced in April second week

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education has already commenced evaluation of Sanskrit answer scripts on March 4

Hyderabad: Results of the ongoing Intermediate Public Examinations are likely to be announced in the second week of April.

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TS BIE) has already commenced evaluation of Sanskrit answer scripts on March 4.

The evaluation is being carried out in four spells with the first spell commencing on Saturday at 16 spot evaluation camps constituted across the State. The last spell to evaluate answer scripts of paper I and II of history, botany and zoology subjects will begin on March 24.

According to sources, the Board is intending to complete the evaluation process before the general elections polling day in the State and result processing is being done on the daily basis.

Meanwhile, 4,352 out of 39,078 registered students skipped public administration paper – I and bridge course mathematics paper – I exam held on Friday.