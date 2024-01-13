Telangana: Karimnagar bus stand experiences huge rush

Though the rush at the bus stand has already increased following the launching of Mahalakshmi schemes, free traveling facility for women in TSRTC buses, Sankranti festival further swelled the rush in the bus stand

By Telangana Today Published Date - 13 January 2024, 10:25 PM

Passengers waiting at Karimnagar bus stand.

Karimnagar: Karimnagar district headquarters bus stand, which is the center point for north Telangana, has been experiencing huge rush during the last few days.

Though the rush at the bus stand has already increased following the launching of Mahalakshmi schemes, free traveling facility for women in TSRTC buses, Sankranti festival further swelled the rush in the bus stand.

Since the rush in RTC buses would usually be heavy during the time of festival, passengers used to choose different modes of transportations such as cars, autorickshaws and other private vehicles.

However, the situation has changed this time around. Since the free traveling facility is available, a majority of the women are traveling in RTC buses only. Some of the women would not like to travel in crowded buses. But, they are also choosing corporation buses to avail free traveling facility.

Though the RTC Karimnagar region officials claimed that 225 additional buses have been operated in different routes to cater the needs of passengers in the wake of the festival, people were seen waiting hours together in bus stand due to lack of buses in few routes.

Though the number of buses were available in main routes like Hyderabad, Warangal and few others, adequate services were not available in village routes. As a result, passengers were seen rushing towards the buses and boarding them indiscriminately at one go when a bus arrived at the platform after a long time.

Unable to get into crowded buses, some of the passengers were seen approaching private vehicles

Speaking to Telangana Today, Rajitha said that for the first time, she was witnessing such a huge number of passengers especially women in the bus stand. Rajith, who was going to Husnabad, said that usually, there would be a bus service for Husnabad for every 10 to 15 minutes. However, she was waiting for the bus for more than 30 minutes.

Though there were enough passengers for more than three buses, only one bus was coming after a long time. So, all the passengers were unable to board into the bus, she said.