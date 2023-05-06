Telangana: Land allocated for Mancherial govt medical college

Mancherial Revenue officials had identified a piece of 32.03 acres of land in survey numbers 294 and 300 on the outskirts of Gudipet village in Hajipur mandal recently

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:59 PM, Sat - 6 May 23

Mancherial government medical college being operated in temporary structures in agriculture market yard. (File Photo)

Mancherial: The State government on Friday issued orders allocating 32 acres of land for the Mancherial Government Medical College, which was currently being operated in temporary structures in the agriculture marketyard on College Road in the district centre. This has cleared decks to construct permanent buildings for the college.

Revenue officials had identified a piece of 32.03 acres of land in survey numbers 294 and 300 on the outskirts of Gudipet village in Hajipur mandal recently. The identification of lands ended the two-long wait for the location of the college. The government then issued the order on Friday, sanctioning the land to the institute.

The land is situated near the Nizamabad-Jagdalpur national highway 63 and the creation of the medical college will spur growth of Hajipur and Luxettipet mandals. Residents of various villages in Hajipur mandals expressed happiness over the allocation of the land for the medical college at Gudipet village. Hajipur Mandal Parishad approved a resolution agreeing the allocation of the land a few days ago.

The government medical college, one of the eight facilities in different parts of Telangana, got a nod from the National Medical Commission (NMC) to fill up 100 seats as against 150 seats into the first year of MBBS course due to delay in getting permission by the first phase of the counseling, in November.