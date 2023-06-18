Telangana: Malkapeta reservoir ready for inauguration

Telangana government had taken up the Malkapeta reservoir project in Konaraopet mandal with the initiative of IT Minister KT Rama Rao

By Raghu Paithari Published Date - 08:30 PM, Sun - 18 June 23

Godavari water is being pumped into Malkapeta reservoir as trail run of the second pump carried out on Sunday.

Rajanna-Sircilla: The Malkapeta reservoir constructed in Package-9 of Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project is ready for inauguration with the trial run of two pumps of the reservoir being completed successfully.

While the trial run of the first pump was carried out on May 23 this year, the second one was completed in the wee hours on Sunday. The project will be ready for inauguration by completing all pending works in another 10 days, Package-9 Executive Engineer, Gangam Srinivas Reddy told Telangana Today.

In order to turn parched lands into green fields by supplying Godavari water to upland areas in the district, the State government had taken up the Malkapeta reservoir project in Konaraopet mandal with the initiative of IT Minister KT Rama Rao.

Being constructed under Package-9 of Kaleshwaram project, it is aimed to supply irrigable water to 86,150 acres in Sircilla and Vemulawada constituencies. Around 60,000 acres of new ayacut will get irrigable water while 26,150 acres of existing ayacut will be stabilized.

While the cost of Package-9 is Rs.1,000 crore, the worth of the 3 TMC capacity Malkapeta reservoir is Rs 550 crore. As part of the project, Godavari water will be shifted to Malkapeta reservoir of Konaraopet mandal, Singasamurdam tank of Yellareddypet mandal and Upper Manair.

For this purpose, a 40 km canal has been developed. While 12.3 km of canal is developed under a tunnel, 22 km is gravity canal and 6 km pipeline. Godavari water from Mid Manair reservoir will be shifted to Malkapeta reservoir, located 12 km away from MMD. The water will be taken through the under tunnel that passes through Sircilla first bypass road, Chandrampeta, Ragudu, Kolanuru and Malkapeta. For this purpose, a head regulator is also constructed at Ramappaguttalu, 2.5 km from MMD. The 3 TMC storage capacity Malkapeta reservoir has been developed in between seven hillocks in a stretch of five kilometres.

To lift 1,150 cusecs of water from the depth of 130 meter, two motors each 30 MW (40,230 HP) are also fixed in the pump house. Water will be dumped into the reservoir through a surge pool pump house. Later, Godavari water will be taken to Singasamurdram tank and Battalacheruvu of Gambhiraopet mandal through gravity canals. Then the water will be shifted to Upper Manair reservoir through a canal. A 33/11 kv substation is also established to run motors.

Also Read Trial run of Kaleshwaram package 9 second pump conducted successfully