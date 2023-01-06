Telangana man dies of cardiac arrest in Iraq

His colleagues informed his wife Padma, son Ajay and daughter Anjali, who requested the government for help to bring the body home.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:32 PM, Fri - 6 January 23

Mancherial: A migrant daily wage labourer from Jannaram mandal died of a cardiac arrest in Iraq on Thursday.

Sources said Elkapelli Sailu (45), a resident of Kistapur village in Jannaram mandal, had collapsed and was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

Sailu had went to Iraq two years ago in search of a job.