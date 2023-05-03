Telangana: Maoist couple surrender before police in Kothagudem

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:07 PM, Wed - 3 May 23

Kothagudem: A Maoist couple surrendered before the police in Kothagudem on Wednesday.

Superintendent of Police, Dr. Vineeth G said that CPI (Maoist) Dandakaranya Adivasi Kisan Mazdoor Sangathan (DAKMS) member Madakam Sona of Bhimapuram of Sukma district in Chhattisgarh and his wife Madakam Jogi of Kondavai in Cherla mandal in the district had surrendered.

They got married two years ago. Sona joined the Maoists in 2015, worked in the party’s 9th platoon for three years and served as a guard for Maoist Telangana state committee secretary Pulluri Prasada Rao alias Chandranna. Jogi also worked as a guard for the party’s state committee former secretary late Haribhushan.

The surrendered naxals were vexed with the false ideology of Maoists, their uncivilised thinking and their suppressing attitude towards adivasis, hence wanted to join mainstream life to live peacefully. All benefits offered by the government to surrendered Naxals would be provided to them, the SP said.

Operation Cheyutha, a recent initiative by district police to encourage underground naxals to surrender through their family members has been yielding good results. Underground cadres, Guntur Ravi, Sangepu Mahesh and Sodi Ramulu surrendered to police after launching the initiative, Dr. Vineeth noted.

Many Maoist members and leaders displeased with Maoist doctrines were planning to surrender to police. The Maoist top leadership should also open their eyes, lay down their arms and join mainstream life.

Naxal cadres who want to surrender and lead a normal life could approach their nearest police station or district officials either through their family members or in person. The district police would make arrangements for their rehabilitation on behalf of the government, the SP said.

Additional SP (Operations) T Sai Manohar, Bhadrachalam ASP Paritosh Pankaj, CRPF 141bn Commandant Prashant Dhar, 81bn additional Commandant Piyush Tiwari and Cherla CI B Ashok were present.

