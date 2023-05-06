Telangana Martyrs memorial will be a spectacle: Vemula Prashant Reddy

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:00 AM, Sat - 6 May 23

Minister for Roads and Buildings, Vemula Prashanth Reddy, inspecting the Telangana Martyrs Memorial works on Friday.

Hyderabad: Telangana Martyrs’ Memorial coming up at Hussain Sagar would be World’s largest monument made of rare stainless steel. The Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao will inaugurate the memorial next month.

As desired by the Chief Minister, the Minister for Roads and Buildings, Vemula Prashanth Reddy inspected on Friday the structure that is getting the finishing touches as part of his stock taking mission.

Quoting the Chief Minister, Prashant Reddy said the Telangana Martyrs memorial was designed such a way that it would reflect the sacrifices made by all those fought for statehood. The construction involved advanced technology and rare stainless steel imported from other countries.

Once this structure is completed, it would turn out to be a spectacle for world to be amazed. The visitors, once they step into the premises, would turn nostalgic walking down the memory lane.

He wanted the authorities monitoring the work progress and the agencies implementing it to put mind and soul in giving the memorial its final shape so that a glimpse would touch every heart.

He asked them to pay attention to greenery and landscaping of the surroundings. He directed them to step up the pace of works to complete it as scheduled.

He inspected works at the main entrance, parking area, statue of Telangana thalli, fountain area, granite flooring, photo gallery, audio visual room, lifts, escalator, convention center, restaurant on the top floor and memorial Jyothi.