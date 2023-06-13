Telangana Medical Day to be celebrated on Wednesday

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:19 PM, Tue - 13 June 23

Hyderabad: Government health care facilities in Telangana will celebrate ‘Telangana Medical Day’, being organized as part of the decennial celebrations of State’s formation, on Wednesday.

The highlight event of Telangana Medical Day celebrations is the foundation stone laying ceremony of the state-of-the-art 2000-bedded superspecialty new block at Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and the expansion of KCR Nutritional Kits for pregnant anaemic women in 24-districts of Telangana.

All government health care facilities including tertiary superspecialty hospitals, Area and District Hospitals to sub-centres, PHCs, Basthi and Palle Dawakhanas, will participate in the Telangana Medical Day celebrations and conduct a series of programs aimed at spreading awareness about public health care initiatives taken-up since statehood by the Telangana government.