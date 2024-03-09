Telangana: Minister Damodara Rajanarasimha lays foundation for 30-bed hospital in Vatpally

The hospital in Vatpally will be built with an outlay of Rs 11.20 crore

By Telangana Today Published Date - 9 March 2024, 09:15 PM

Health Minister Damodara Rajanarasimha.

Sangareddy: Health and Family Welfare Minister Damodara Rajanarasimha laid the foundation for a 30-bed hospital at Vatpally mandal headquarters on Saturday. The hospital will be built with an outlay of Rs.11.20 crore.

Speaking on the occasion, the Health Minister said he aimed to improve the quality of healthcare in his constituency by building new hospitals and improving the capacity of existing hospitals. He also visited the Venkata Khaja Dargah and offered a chadar.

