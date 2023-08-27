Telangana: Minor irrigation potential registers 16.3 per cent increase

Hyderabad: The irrigation potential created from minor irrigation structures in the State registered a 16.3 per cent increase according to the Sixth Minor Irrigation Census of the Ministry of Jal Shakti. The State has 16,79,868 minor irrigation schemes comprising 94 per cent (15,79,249) Ground Water (GW) schemes and 6 per cent (1,00,619) Surface Water schemes.

The stage has been set for the launch of the 7th Minor Irrigation Census. A preparatory workshop was held for the launch of the 7th Minor Irrigation Census, 2nd Census of Water Bodies, 1st Census of Major and Medium Irrigation Projects (MMI) Projects and 1st Census of springs in New Delhi on August 17.

As per the information provided, the State has registered a 10.4 % increase in 6 minor irrigation census as compared to the 15,22,292 schemes in the 5th minor irrigation census in the State. The State government has reported an increase of 8.5% (1,23,094) in groundwater schemes and 52.1% (34,482) in surface water schemes during the 6th minor irrigation census compared to the 5th minor irrigation census.

Indicative of the fast-expanding surface water irrigation, the share of groundwater schemes in the State declined from 95.7% in (5th minor irrigation census) to 94.0% in 6th MI census. The share of surface water schemes has increased from 4.3% in 5 MI census to 6.0% in 6 MI census. Of the 16,79,868 MI schemes reported in Telangana, 40.3% (6,77,156) are medium tubewells followed by 27.3% (4,57,784) dug wells and 21.9% (3,67,519) deep tube wells.

