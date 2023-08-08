Telangana: NPDCL warns consumers about deceptive phone messages

NPDCL CMD A Gopal Rao urged consumers to stay cautious and not engage with fake messages

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:58 PM, Tue - 8 August 23

Warangal: NPDCL CMD A Gopal Rao has issued a warning about fake messages targeting consumers. These deceitful texts falsely claim pending electricity bill payments, urging recipients to call specific numbers. Cybercriminals are behind these scams.

In a press note issued here on Tuesday, he emphasized NPDCL’s complete disassociation from such messages. He urged consumers to stay cautious and not engage with these texts. He also cautioned against sharing sensitive info like bank details or Aadhaar/PAN card data. This applies even if the message seems from NPDCL.

The CMD clarified that NPDCL only accepts digital payments through its official website (tsnpdcl.in) and the mobile app. Trusted services like GooglePay or PhonePe can also be used for bill payment, listing NPDCL under Electricity. If consumers get a threat of power disconnection from unknown sources, Rao advised filing a complaint at the nearest police station. For more help, consumers can contact Electricity Revenue Office or Section Office.