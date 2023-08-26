Telangana only State providing Rs 4016 pension to differently abled: Gangula

The amount was enhanced to Rs.2,000 after the formation of Telangana and recently, to Rs.4,016.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:42 PM, Sat - 26 August 23

File Photo

Karimnagar: BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar said Telangana was the only State providing a pension of Rs.4,016 to the differently abled and Rs.2,016 to beedi thekedars.

Speaking after distributing pensions to beedi thekedars and Aasara pension to the differently abled from Karimnagar Assembly constituency in a programme held at the Collectorate here on Saturday, Kamalakar said physically challenged people used to face severe hardships with meagre pensions of Rs.50 to Rs.200 in the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh.

Earlier, Kamalakar along with Zilla Parishad Chairperson Kanumalla Vijaya and Mayor Y Sunil Rao released fish seedlings into Lower Manair Dam.