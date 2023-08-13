BRS to win 90 Assembly seats in Telangana: Gangula

13 August 23

Karimnagar: BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar expressed confidence that the BRS would come to power in the State for the third consecutive term by winning 90 seats in the next Assembly elections.

The party would sweep the polls in the erstwhile Karimnagar district by winning all 13 assembly segments, he said at a press conference here on Sunday. Promising to lay the road immediately if anybody approached him for any pending road work, he said Rs.25 crore was kept aside as buffer fund for this. Another Rs 125 crore was kept aside for main roads in the town.

Kamalakar found fault with the opposition for making politics with the Gruha Laxmi scheme as the latter do not have any subject to criticize the State government. Both the Gruha Laxmi and BC Bandhu schemes were a continuing process, he said.

Political leaders, who would make comments before elections, would disappear after the polls. So the people should be cautious about such politicians, he said, adding that some politicians were eager to loot the State if they were voted to power.

People of the State were happy since there were no conflicts under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. So they should be cautious about those who were trying to create unrest, he said.