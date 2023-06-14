| Telangana Only State To Have Medical College In Each District Mla Laxma Reddy

Telangana only State to have medical college in each district: MLA Laxma Reddy

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:10 PM, Wed - 14 June 23

Mahabubnagar: In an effort to ensure access to healthcare access for the people, the State government is establishing a medical college in each district, said MLA C Laxma Reddy during the Medical and Health Day celebrations on Wednesday.

Laxma Reddy highlighted the transformative impact of the healthcare sector due to the establishment of a medical college in each district, along with the introduction of Basti Dawakhanas and TS Diagnostics, which offer 55 free tests, and also stated that Telangana was the only state in the country to have a medical college in each district.

Laxma Reddy mentioned the inauguration of a 100-bed hospital in Jadcherla and the government’s active efforts to enhance healthcare facilities by expanding ICU capabilities and Emergency care units. Additionally, he stated that dialysis services are now available at state-run hospitals.

