Telangana plans to link PRLIS, Kalwakurthy

The officials were also directed to chalk out an action plan to provide water to not only Mahabubnagar district but also neighbouring Tandur and Vikarabad areas through gravity

By | Published: 12:01 am 12:52 am

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Monday directed irrigation officials to come up with plans to link Palamaru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme with the Kalwakurthy Lift Irrigation Scheme to ensure that Krishna water is provided to every acre in erstwhile Mahabubnagar district.

The officials were also directed to chalk out an action plan to provide water to not only Mahabubnagar district but also neighbouring Tandur and Vikarabad areas through gravity.

The Chief Minister, who held a high-level meeting with elected representatives of erstwhile Mahabubnagar district and top officials over the past two days at Pragathi Bhavan, briefed about the strategy and action plan to be adopted for the works relating to the two lift schemes.

Since Telangana can only utilise the allocated water from the Krishna river till October, all steps should be taken to lift maximum water from the river to transform the parched lands in Mahabubnagar, he said. Pointing out that the Kalwakurthy project is already under construction, the Chief Minister said that since the reservoir’s capacity is comparatively low, works pertaining to the PRLIS should be expedited and linked to Kalwakurthy.

The Udandapur reservoir, which is being constructed as part of the PRLIS, should be in a position to supply water through gravity to Kodangal, Narayanpet, Parigi, Tandur, Vikarabad and Chevella constituencies, he said.

Chandrashekhar Rao, in the course of the discussions, also examined maps pertaining to these projects and directed officials to take up canal works for filling every water body in these areas. “At the same time, efforts should be made to supply water to areas on the Karnataka border,” he said.

The Chief Minister, using digital maps, studied the possibility of providing drinking water to Bhootpur, Ghanpur, Moosapet and Addakal mandal in the Devarkadra constituency. He also went into details on how water should be supplied through gravity in erstwhile Mahabubnagar district.

With the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme completed, the complete focus of irrigation officials should be on the PRLIS, he said, adding that they should conduct weekly field-level inspections and review issues pertaining to land acquisition and relief and rehabilitation packages to the evacuees with the local legislators. He also suggested constructing a guesthouse at the project site to facilitate these meetings.

He instructed the officials to complete the PRLIS works by the year end displaying the same spirit one had seen in the completion of the KLIS. “We also have smaller projects like Sitarama and Dindi for which funds would be sanctioned for completion at the earliest. Linking of PRLIS-Kalwakurthy and PRLIS-Jurala would transform the landscape of erstwhile Mahabubnagar and Rangareddy districts,” he said.

The Chief Minister also asked the officials to complete the survey of Achampet LIS and forward it to the government for administrative sanction. To facilitate irrigation of 60,000 acres in Balamuru and Lingala in Amarabad, the Chief Minister suggested a 22-km canal from the Yedula reservoir to carry water to Lingala through a lift. Subsequently, a 3 tmc capacity reservoir should be constructed at Mylaram that would be filled with water from Lingala. The Mylaram reservoir should be named Umamaheshwaram.

From Mylaram, water should be conveyed through canals to Chandrasagar. Water from Chandrasagar should be lifted and pumped to a new 1.4 tmc capacity reservoir in Mannanur in Amrabad, the Chief Minister said, adding this reservoir should be named Chenna Keshava on account of its local historic importance. Survey works for all these projects should be completed to facilitate laying of foundation stone in May, he added.

Under the Rajoli Banda project, the works of Chinnonipalli reservoir should be completed along with those of the RDS canal modernisation and the Thummila Lift Irrigation Scheme. He also instructed the officials to increase the capacity of the Gattu reservoir to 3 tmc. The Chief Minister also underscored the need to increase water capacity in Jurala to meet various requirements under the project including Nettampadu, Bheema, Koilsagar and its ayacut needs besides Mission Bhagiratha.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .