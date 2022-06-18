Telangana: Police officer’s association condemns Renuka Chowdhury’s behaviour

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:39 PM, Sat - 18 June 22

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Police Officer’s Association condemned the manhandling of a sub- inspector of Punjagutta police station by former union Minister and Congress leader Renuka Chowdhury.

In a press release, the association said the Congress leader for her personal publicity resorted to cheap tactics and such unprofessional behaviour will impact the morale of the police force.

The Punjagutta police had booked a case against the former union Minister on Thursday for obstructing a government servant from performing duty and rioting during the Chalo Raj Bhavan rally on Thursday at Khairatabad junction.

The Congress leader while being taken into custody held a police sub-inspector by his collar.