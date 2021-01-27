Telangana: PRC recommends Rs 9,700 per month minimum pension

It recommended full pension to the State government employees retiring after 20 years of service (as per O.M. dt:02.09.2008 of GOI)

Hyderabad: The Pay Revision Commission (PRC), in its report, said the minimum pension/family pension should be fixed at Rs 9,700 per month i.e., 50 per cent of the minimum pay in the revised master pay scale.

It recommended full pension to the State government employees retiring after 20 years of service (as per O.M. dt:02.09.2008 of GOI). However, the existing provision of service weightage of five years with regard to the government employees retiring in less than 20 years of service will continue.

If a government servant dies while in service, the enhanced family pension should be payable for a maximum period of either 10 years from the day next to the date of death of the employee/ pensioner or till the employee /pensioner would have attained the age of 65 years had he been alive, whichever is earlier.

The mentally retarded/ physically challenged son/ daughter of an employee are recommended to be paid family pension for their life time even after their marriage. To provide relief to pensioners who retired a long time ago, additional quantum of pension at the rate 15 per cent of basic pension recommended from the age of 75 years onwards and proposed up to 100 per cent of basic pension to pensioners aged 100 years or above.

The maximum amount of gratuity payable at the time of retirement recommended to be increased from Rs.12 lakh to Rs.16 lakh. Relief amount on the death of service pensioner / family pensioner recommended to increase from Rs 20,000 to Rs 30,000.

The financial assistance is recommended to be increased to the level of minimum service pension, increased family pension with no dearness relief after July 1, 2018. Restoration of commuted portion of pension after 15 years to be continued, till such time as the commutation table is revised by the Central government.

About the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS)/New Pension Scheme (NPS), the Commission has recommended to increase the employer’s share to 14 per cent of (Basic Pay + D.A.) in place of 10 per cent of (Basic Pay + D.A.), on the lines of the Central government.

Invalidation pension/family pension be extended to employees of the State Government covered under the CPS and their family members. Death Relief (obsequies charges) is extended to retired CPS employees also on par with the pensioners/ family pensioners under the old pension scheme.

The existing human resources of all departments in tune with contemporary requirements including contract/outsourcing personnel was reviewed. It was recommended to sanction annual increase of Rs.1000 to the contract/ outsourcing personnel.

