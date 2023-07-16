Clearance for three key Telangana irrigation projects shortly

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:00 PM, Sun - 16 July 23

Hyderabad: The long awaited clearance for three major projects that hold out hope for the parched pockets of the State are expected soon.

The irrigation component of the Palamuru Ranga Reddy Lift Irrigation Scheme (PRLIS), which is intended to serve the drought-prone Mahabubnagar region is part of them.

Besides this, two Godavari basin projects – Sammakka Sagar in Mulugu district and Sitamma Sagar Barrage in Bhadradri Kothagudem district – are likely to be considered for clearance in August.

Thanks to efforts made by a high level team of irrigation officials, as many as five of the State’s pending projects were accorded permissions by the Centre during the last two years.

The team that has been tasked with the special assignment is hopeful of obtaining permission from the various agencies of the Centre for three of the four projects that are still pending. The Palamuru Ranga Reddy Lift Irrigation PRLIS Scheme, which was high on the agenda of the State government, had faced hurdles at every stage, despite the fact that it was intended to serve one of the driest pockets of the country.

The implementation of the irrigation component of the project was stalled by the National Green Tribunal. Works on the drinking water component were being implemented as the Supreme Court stayed the directives of the Green Tribunal for payment of environmental compensation.

The Environment Assessment Committee (EAC) which met on June 27 had deferred the environmental clearance on the ground that information furnished was inadequate.

The irrigation officials could furnish the information sought by the Committee on war footing. The environmental impact assessment of the project will come up for review as the committee will be meeting shortly. IT Minister KT Rama Rao had written an open letter to the Centre on the clearances deferred by the EAC.

The clearance for the Sammakka Sagar project on Godavari was pending because of the submergence in Chhattisgarh. A joint inspection was carried out along with officials of the neighbouring State. Their submergence fears were addressed. The State had agreed to give an undertaking rendering its assurance that the gross storage levels would be maintained at 80 metres only.

The NOC from Chattisgarh is also expected by the end of July to push the necessary clearances further. A team of officials from the State will visit Chattisgarh on July 21 to follow up the NOC issue ahead of the meeting of the Godavari River Management Board to get its approval.

Clearances for the Sitamma Sagar barrage under construction on Godavari in Bhadradri Kothagudem district is also under active consideration of Central Government agencies concerned.