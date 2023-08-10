Telangana: Property offender arrested, Rs 21.38 worth gold, silver ornaments recovered

By James Edwin Updated On - 07:20 PM, Thu - 10 August 23

Kothagudem: Police arrested a property offender involved in as many as 33 cases, recovered gold and silver ornaments worth Rs 21.38 lakh from him. Speaking to the media here on Thursday Superintendent of Police Dr. Vineeth G informed that during vehicle inspections at Yellandu cross roads Laxmidevipalli police caught a man who on seeing the police tried to run away getting out of an auto rickshaw in which he was travelling.

Police checked his fingerprints and found him to be property offender, Tamballa Nitin alias Raju of Anishettypalli of Laxmidevipalli mandal in the district. He was released from jail five months ago for 13 theft cases registered against him in Siddipet, Karimnagar and Kothagudem districts. In the past five months 20 property offence cases were booked against him. Of them 13 were railway cases while the remaining booked at Laxmidevipalli, Chunchupalli and Sujatha Nagar police stations in the district. A suspect sheet was filed against him at Laxmidevipalli, the SP said.

Dr. Vineeth informed that the accused used to commit thefts in locked houses and in trains in Hyderabad, Warangal, Khammam and Vijayawada routes besides chain snatchings. He conducts recce targetting the locked houses and pawns stolen jewellery at private finance companies. Rs 14.22 lakh worth jewellery was recovered from the accused in railway cases.

In the cases related to the district Rs 5.76 lakh worth gold (9.6 tulas) and Rs 1.40 lakh worth silver (187 tulas) recovered from him. 11.75 tulas pawned gold ornaments yet to be recovered, he added.

The SP appreciated SIs Praveen, Suman, Santhosh and Rajamouli, head constables Ramana and Raghurami Reddy for nabbing the offender.