Telangana: PTMs in Govt schools to be engaging, educating and empowering

The School Education department has come up with different activities under the three Es – Engage, Educate and Empower for the PTMs

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:37 PM, Thu - 13 July 23

Hyderabad: The Parent-Teacher Meeting (PTM) in all government and local body schools scheduled for July 15 will be engaging, educating and empowering parents rather than merely discussing performance of students in the class.

The School Education department has come up with different activities under the three Es – Engage, Educate and Empower for the PTMs, which will be held on the third Saturday of every month. As per the proceedings issued by the department on Thursday, the activities include events wherein parents will be asked to introduce themselves.

During the meeting, parents will be apprised of various academic initiatives including ‘Tholimettu’, ‘Intinta Chaduvula Panta’, and ‘Mana Ooru – Mana Badi’ programme etc.

The teachers were told to install the ‘Intinta Chaduvula Panta’ app in the parents’ smartphone to enable students to assess themselves in various subjects and send performance to teachers concerned.

As part of one-on-one conversation with parents along with the child, the teachers have been asked to highlight strengths, positives and weaknesses of the child besides discussing areas of improvement.

Prior to the meeting, the headmasters have been instructed to extend the PTM invitation in writing through students and ensure 100 per cent participation of parents.

