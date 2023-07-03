Telangana: Rahul Gandhi slammed for false allegations over Kaleswaram lift irrigation project

BRS leaders criticized Rahul Gandhi's electoral promise to raise the pension to Rs 4,000 calling it as a mere campaign tactic without any intention of implementation

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:41 PM, Mon - 3 July 23

MLC K Srihari and MLA Vinay Bhaskar at a press meet in Hanamkonda on Monday.

Hanamkonda: MLC Kadiyam Srihari and MLA Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of insulting and deceiving the people of Telangana through baseless allegations regarding the Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project. They also criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for their lack of support towards Telangana’s development and welfare.

Addressing a press conference here on Monday, the BRS leaders defended the Kaleshwaram project, asserting that the corruption allegations surrounding it were completely untrue. They highlighted that the project’s total expenditure to date stood at a mere Rs 80,000 crores, making it implausible for corruption worth Rs 1 lakh crore to have taken place.

Furthermore, the duo criticized Rahul Gandhi’s electoral promise to raise the pension to Rs 4,000, dismissing it as a mere campaign tactic without any intention of implementation. They pointed out the Congress party’s failure to execute the pension scheme during their previous tenure in Telangana. Additionally, they also took the BJP-led central government to task, accusing it of failing to fulfill the commitments made in the AP Reorganisation Act. They demanded that the Centre introduce the Tribal University Bill in Parliament and grant national status to the Kaleshwaram project.

