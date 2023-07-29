Telangana Rains: 33,429 acres crops damaged in Nizamabad

Published Date - 07:30 PM, Sat - 29 July 23

Nizamabad: Incessant showers and overflowing water bodies have submerged about 33,429 acres of crops in the district. The agriculture department has preliminarily estimated that about 33,429 acres of crops have been lost in 25 mandals due to heavy rainfall in the district. According to agriculture department officials, so far about 24.035 farmers have been identified who lost their crops due to rain and flash floods.

Officials informed that about 3 lakh acres of paddy was sown in the district and of it 21,697 acres has been completely damaged due to rain. The paddy farmers of Balkonda, Armoor and Nizamabad rural constituencies suffered the most damage, they said.

The officials informed that about 5,279 acres of soybean crop, which submerged due to rain and flash floods were mostly in Bodhan, Renjal, Edappally and Kotagiri mandals. About 5,006 acres of maize and 1,447 acres of turmeric were also damaged in the district. Farmers who cultivated large areas of turmeric in Armoor and Balkonda mandals were the most affected, the officials added.

Meanwhile in Kamareddy district, over 300 houses were damaged due strong winds and heavy rain. In many mandals across the district, bridges were damaged following which vehicular movement has come to a standstill. The tribals are facing severe problems in Thandalo of Machareddy mandal as the road leading to the tanda has submerged, informed revenue officials.

Heavy rain caused severe damage to roads in the district. Almost all the rural roads in the district have developed cracks and potholes have emerged. Over 30 kms Panchayat Raj roads have been damaged in the district. The Brahmanapalli-Devarapalli road in Tadwai Mandal has been completely damaged. The PR roads in Gandhari, Nagireddypet, Lingampet and Ramareddy mandals have developed potholes, the officials said.

