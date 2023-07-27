Telangana Rains: CM KCR constantly monitors relief, rescue operations

CM KCR instructed police department to actively participate in relief operations, establishing a State-level flood monitoring centre under the supervision of the DGP

Published Date - 10:48 PM, Thu - 27 July 23

Hyderabad: With unprecedented heavy rains wreaking havoc and overflowing rivers across Telangana, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao is monitoring the situation round the clock and guiding Ministers, public representatives and officials on the ground. He emphasised the importance of prioritising public safety and swiftly attending to any emergencies as well as ensure immediate relief measures to minimise loss of life and property.

The Chief Minister has directed Ministers to work in coordination with officials, ensuring that citizens in flood-affected and low-lying areas are safely evacuated to secure locations. The ongoing relief efforts have seen the deployment of NDRF teams, rescue helicopters, and essential supplies, including food and medicine, to the affected regions.

The Disaster Management, Fire Services, and Police departments have been coordinating their efforts to provide relief to the affected areas. A State-level flood monitoring centre has been established under the supervision of the Director-General of Police (DGP), ensuring that the police actively participate in rescue and relief operations.

In the wake of heavy rains, Godavari River, its tributaries, rivulets and streams are overflowing beyond the danger mark. The Chief Engineers have been directed to take necessary steps to control the flood inflow and release water in a timely manner from the overflowing rivers and projects, including Godavari and its tributaries.

Chandrashekhar Rao is personally overseeing the actions taken by the officials at the field level to manage the flood situation. The situation in the Krishna River basin is also being monitored.

Efforts made by the police to move people in the low-lying areas are bearing fruit.

Ministers including KT Rama Rao, T Harish Rao, Satyavathi Rathod, Talasani Srinivas Yadav, and others, have been actively participating in rescue and relief operations in their respective districts. They have been reviewing the local conditions and coordinating efforts to evacuate people to safe areas, provide medical facilities, and offer food and clothing to those in need. As per directions of the Chief Minister, Ministers, public representatives, and government officials, are focused on protecting the people in low-lying and flood-prone areas as well as relief operations.

