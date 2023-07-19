Telangana: Rains disturb normal life in erstwhile Karimnagar

Moderate to light rainfall was recorded across the erstwhile Karimnagar district, Yellareddypet of Rajanna-Sircilla district recorded 56.5 mm rainfall

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:59 PM, Wed - 19 July 23

Karimnagar: Normal life was disturbed due to the continuous rainfall being recorded in the erstwhile Karimnagar district. People, who were confined to their houses following continued drizzling, were seen venturing out in the brief time it stopped raining.

On Wednesday, moderate to light rainfall was recorded across the erstwhile Karimnagar district. The highest of 56.5 mm rainfall was recorded in Yellareddypet of Rajanna-Sircilla district followed by Namapur with 55.3, Peddalingapur with 53.5, Nerella with 45.8, Gajasingavaram with 43.3 and Gambhiraopet with 40.5 mm.

In Karimnagar, Gundi of Ramadugu mandal received 45.5 mm rainfall followed by Arnakonda 35.3, Durshed-31.3, Gangadhara 28.5, and Karimnagar town 28.3 mm. While Jagtial town received 42.5 mm, Maddutla got 39.5 followed by Medipalli 38.0, Sarangapur 35.8 Pegadapalli 34.8, Nerella 33.0 and Allipur 29.3 mm.

18.0 mm rainfall was recorded in Akenapalli, Anthergoan mandal of Peddapalli district. While Eklaspur received 17.8 mm, Manthani and Julapalli got 16.3 mm.

In the wake of heavy rains being recorded in the district, Rajanna-Sircilla Collector Anurag Jayanthi reviewed the rain situation with division and mandal level officials through teleconference from the Collectorate office on Wednesday. The Collector wanted the people to be alert. He also instructed officials to be available on the field since the weather department predicted rains for three more days. Municipal and Panchayat Raj department officials to shift the people staying in old and dilapidated houses to safe places. Officials should alert the people not to enter into Manair, Mulavagu, Nakkavagu and other water bodies.

Instructing officials to observe water levels in tanks and canals of various irrigation projects, he wanted the officials to pay special focus on low lying areas. He also wanted the round the clock watch on overflowing tanks, ponds, and rivulets and close roads by placing barricades if the water flow was heavy.

District officials, Tahsildhars, MPDOs, and MPO should be available in headquarters, he said and wanted to make wide publicity of phone numbers of above said officials in WhatsApp groups of every village enabling the people to contact officials in the emergency time. He also wanted electricity department officials to restore power on a war footing manner if electricity lines were damaged.

The Collector also asked officials to be prepared to arrange relief camps near low lying areas and to shift affected people to camps.