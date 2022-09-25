Telangana: Recruitment for govt lecturer posts to begin soon

By Yuvraj Akula Published: Published Date - 11:58 PM, Sun - 25 September 22

Hyderabad: Here is some good news for those aspiring for lecturer jobs in the government colleges in the State. The notifications for recruitment to lecturer posts in the government degree and polytechnic colleges is all set to be notified shortly.

Indents for 491 degree lecturer vacancies in government degree colleges and 247 lecturer vacancies in the government polytechnics have already been sent by the Commissionerates of Collegiate and Technical Education to the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC).

The State government has recently permitted recruitment to 544 vacancies including 491 lecturers, 24 librarians and 29 physical director posts in the government degree colleges across the State. Of the total lecturer posts that were approved for recruitment, 311 vacancies alone were in Computer Science and Applications subject.

Presently, there are 132 government degree colleges functioning under the Commissionerate of Collegiate Education. A total of 4,098 posts are in these degree colleges of which 1,255 are regular, 812 contract and 1,940 guest lecturers are working. The last notification for recruitment to degree lecturer posts was issued in 2012.

As for 54 government polytechnics in the State, permission was accorded for recruitment to 359 posts including 247 lecturers, 14 junior instructors, 31 librarians, five matrons, 37 physical directors and 25 electricians. Presently, while there are 3,647 posts in 54 government polytechnic colleges, more than 1100 regular lecturers are working along with 405 contract lecturers.

Following an approval from the government, the Commissionerates have furnished details of the vacant posts including local cadre wise distribution, roster points, and qualifications etc., to the Commission which will issue the notifications along with schedules for recruitment.

“We have submitted the indents to the TSPSC and recruitment notifications are expected shortly. To ensure that students do not face any inconvenience due to teaching vacancies in the government degree colleges, the Commissionerate has already appointed contract and guest lecturers,” a senior official said.