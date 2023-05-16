Telangana requires 18 lakh quintals of seeds for monsoon crop season

Minister S Niranjan Reddy said the Telangana govt was working on a plan to ensure an adequate supply of fertilizers as well to farmers.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:25 PM, Tue - 16 May 23

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy emphasized the timely availability of seeds and fertilizers for farmers in the State. He said that the Telangana government was working on a plan to ensure an adequate supply of fertilizers in coordination with the Centre.

Approximately 18 lakh quintals of seeds will be needed for the upcoming monsoon season, including for cotton, paddy, chilli, red gram, and other varieties. The State government has spent around Rs. 4.5 lakh crore towards various agriculture sector initiatives such as Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima, free power and water supply, irrigation, and seeds and fertilizers supply.

During a video conference held at the State Secretariat with the officials on seed availability, supply, and the control of spurious seeds, Reddy expressed concern that private companies were dominating the seed manufacturing market. He urged the Central and State governments to regulate them more effectively.

Reddy also called for a crackdown on spurious seeds, with strict action taken against those responsible. He suggested a special task force be set up to work in coordination with the Department of Agriculture to curb the menace.

The Telangana Agriculture Minister directed officials to monitor the routes connecting Karnataka, Kurnool, Gadwal, Guntur, Prakasam, Asifabad, Bellampally, and Gujarat via Zaheerabad, as there has been an increased supply of fake seeds from Gujarat and Andhra Pradesh over the years. He also stressed the need to sensitize farmers about HT cotton seeds.

Reddy also cautioned authorities against harassing innocent people in their efforts to curb fake seeds, urging traders and seed dealers to be given time and opportunity to correct their mistakes.

DGP Anjani Kumar, Agriculture Secretary M Raghunandan Rao, Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand, CID chief Mahesh M Bhagwat, Cyberabad Police Commissioner M Stephen Raveendra, district collectors, and other officials from agriculture and police departments were present.