Telangana: SCCL files review petition on trade union polls

Consequent to the single bench order, the Deputy Chief Labour commissioner had issued the notification for holding the polls on October 28

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:36 PM, Sun - 1 October 23

Hyderabad: The SCCL management has filed a review petition before the division bench of the High Court challenging the single bench orders for holding trade union elections in the company before October 30. Consequent to the single bench order, the Deputy Chief Labour commissioner had issued the notification for holding the polls on October 28.

But 13 of the 15 national trade unions are not party to the decision of the Deputy Chief Labour Commissioner. They had all abstained from the meeting convened by him. The district collectors and superintendents of police have also reportedly made it clear to the SCCL management that they would not be able to draft the services of staff for poll duty in the company in the event of the election commission notifying polls to the state legislative assembly.