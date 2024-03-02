Telangana: Singareni to set up 800 MW solar plants on reservoirs

By Telangana Today Published Date - 2 March 2024, 07:20 PM

Hyderabad: Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) Chairman and Managing Director N Balram said the company would set up about 800 MW solar plants on huge reservoirs with the approval of the State government.

Balram, who held a review meeting on the power sector on Saturday, stated that Singareni, which had already set up 234 MW solar plants across the company’s mining areas, would soon set up about 800 MW solar plants on reservoirs. He directed officials to take steps to set up a 300 MW floating solar plant on the Lower Manair Dam and a 500 MW solar plant on the Mallanna Sagar reservoir.

Stating that the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for setting up a 300 MW solar plant on Lower Manair Dam was ready, he said the company would seek permission of the State government to take up construction work on the reservoir. He also directed the officials to immediately prepare the DPR regarding the establishment of two 250 MW floating solar plants proposed to be set up on the Mallanna Sagar reservoir.

Balram also directed the officials to take steps to set up a 800 MW power plant at the 1200 MW Singareni Thermal Power Plant (STPP) premises situated in Mancherial district.