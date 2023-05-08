Telangana: Social worker receives awards of Governor

Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS) Mancherial district president K Bhaskar Reddy and members were present

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:00 PM, Mon - 8 May 23

Social worker Madhusudan Reddy receives awards and letters of appreciation from Additional Collectors Rahul and Madhusudan Naik at a programme held in Mancherial on Monday.

Mancherial: Social worker and senior member of Red Cross’s blood bank V Madhusudan Reddy was presented with 18 awards and letters of appreciation from the office of Governor for taking up different service activities through the organisation in the last five years.

These were presented to him by Additional Collectors B Rahul and Madusudan Naik at a programme held to mark ‘World Red Cross Day‘ here on Monday.

Rahul appreciated Reddy for winning the awards and for bringing recognition to the district. He told others to draw inspiration from the worker. Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS) Mancherial district president K Bhaskar Reddy and members were present.

Also Read Union Bank donates computer system to orphanage in Mancherial