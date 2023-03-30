Telangana: Sri Rama Navami Shobha Yatra goes off peacefully in Bhainsa

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:55 PM, Thu - 30 March 23

Nirmal: The Shobha Yatra in connection with Sri Rama Navami festival went off peacefully in the communally sensitive Bhainsa town on Thursday.

The procession began at Goshala and ended at Ramleela maidan, winding through streets of the town. Devotees from all walks of life and other religious organizations took part in the event. Voluntary organization fed the participants.

Bhainsa Additional Superintendent of Police Kanthilal Patil said over 200 policemen including 20 sub-inspectors and five inspectors were deployed in several parts of the town to prevent untoward incidents. Two drone cameras were operated to keep a tab on trouble mongers.

