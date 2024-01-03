Telangana State Innovation Cell wraps up 2022-23 with a flourish of Innovation and Impact

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Innovation Cell (TSIC Foundation) has marked the conclusion of 2023 with a resounding success, achieving milestones in fostering a robust innovation ecosystem across the 33 districts for the benefit of the people of Telangana. Here is what we have accomplished in the year 2023:

Catalyzing Rural Innovation: Unveiling Grassroots Genius

Telangana State Innovation Cell (TSIC) led transformative initiatives in the year 2023, focusing on sensitizing, scouting, nurturing, and recognizing rural innovators through its flagship program, ‘Intinta Innovator.’ The year commenced with its Grameena Awards to recognize and felicitate 100 innovators, who are scouted in the year 2022, on 26th January 2023. Later in April, T-Innovation Mahotsavam engaged Gram Panchayats with an hour dedicated to discussing innovation, generating 457 innovative problem statements and fostering a culture of innovation in the state.

Following this, TSIC conducted an extensive annual scouting process across all 33 districts: Intinta Innovator Exhibition 2023. This flagship event showcased innovators, recognizing 63 new innovations in such sectors as Agriculture, Assistive Technology, Safety & Security, Environment, and Energy. Post-scouting, the exhibition became a pivotal platform to showcase these innovations.

The Market Validation Bootcamp, in collaboration with Atal Community Innovation Centre of CBIT, has trained 22 outstanding innovators from this exhibition, refining innovations for future market demands. Of which, the best 14 innovators participated in the Maker Faire Hyderabad 2023, sparking potential collaborations.

TSIC collaborated with Stumagz for “Prost,” Telangana’s largest youth carnival, providing a platform for rural innovators. The “25 under 25” recognized 25 young achievers, including 3 TSIC innovators, emphasizing TSIC’s commitment to catalyzing rural innovation and empowering the youth.

Social & Inclusive Innovation: Paving the Way for Social Change

In the realm of Social & Inclusive Innovation, TSIC has led impactful initiatives contributing to meaningful social change throughout the year. The Mission 10X-SIGs Scale-up Program, supported by TSIC, T-Hub, RICH, IIITH, IKP, AIC-CCMB, and Ag-Hub, has scaled 6 early-stage startups in a comprehensive 6-month journey. Focused on AgriTech, DeepTech, and MedTech innovations, this program is providing holistic support for customer identification, business development, and market access, empowering startups to make a significant impact in their respective sectors.

Impulse 2023, a flagship event organized by TSIC and BVCSRB, celebrated the spirit of social entrepreneurship and showcased the products of over 70 social startups and innovators. This event, supported by key ecosystem players of the social sector, strengthened the social innovation sector and promoted collaboration and growth.

The Innovation in Inclusion Summit, organized by TSIC, addressed innovative practices to support Children with Special Needs, bringing together diverse stakeholders to share insights and promote inclusive education. By spearheading such marquee initiatives, TSIC has not only paved the way for social change but also fostered a collaborative and inclusive ecosystem, ensuring that innovation contributes to a more equitable and sustainable future.

Government Sensitization & Partnerships: Navigating Collaboration for Impact

TSIC, in collaboration with NICEOrg, has been supporting cultural startups promoting various Indian cultural products through programmatic approaches to strengthen the cultural entrepreneurship across the state. Additionally, the 4th edition of the India Science Festival, powered by FAST India, aimed at making science accessible and engaging for students, was organized with 180000 students sensitized across Telangana. With the theme “Future is Now,” the festival featured 100+ events, including talks, workshops, an S&T expo, and competitions, sensitizing participants to diverse aspects of science and technology. These initiatives showcase TSIC’s strategic approach to impactful partnerships and programs.

In addition to these initiatives, TSIC also places a significant emphasis on government sensitization programs to foster sustainable relations with the Government and Administration of the State at various levels, enhancing the active participation of district & state officials in startup-related endeavours. The continuous dedication to building the capacity of these officials has yielded substantial results, securing 15 pilot-based public procurement opportunities for startups addressing critical challenges in the public sector.

Innovator Achievements: A Glance at the Success of Our Innovators

This year, TSIC innovators have made significant strides on both national and global stages, showcasing their prowess and contributing to impactful solutions. Ashok Gorre from Suryapet district, recognized in TSIC’s Intinta Innovator 2019, displayed his AgriTech innovations at the “American Society for Agriculture and Biological Engineers” conference in the US. His journey continued with selection into the Mahindra Rise Up Program, distinguishing him among 15 startups/MSMEs.

At the People’s Festival of Innovations (PFI 2023), TSIC innovators left a lasting impression by exhibiting their groundbreaking solutions including Deepak Reddy’s Stone Picker innovation from Sangareddy, recognized as top winner in the ‘Best Agri-Based Business’ category at the Amara Raja’s Better Way Awards. Additionally, Modha Sivakumar clinched the top prize at IIM-A’s ‘Innovation Playground’ for his efficient Handloom Lifting Weaving Machine, addressing real-world challenges. These achievements underscore TSIC’s pivotal role in elevating innovators onto global and national platforms, fostering impactful solutions across diverse sectors.

As we conclude this year of innovation, TSIC remains committed to nurturing & dissemination of rural innovations, driving social impact, fostering government partnerships, and empowering the youth to create a future where challenges are met with ingenuity and collaboration. Through these endeavours, TSIC continues to elevate the innovation ecosystem, ensuring that every idea has the potential to transform lives and communities of Telangana.