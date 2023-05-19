Telangana: Stray dogs maul and kill six year old boy in Kazipet 

Hanamkonda: In a heart-wrenching incident, a pack of stray dogs attacked and killed a six-year-old boy in Kazipet on Friday. The victim, identified as Chotu, was playing in a park near the railway station when the dogs attacked him. Despite being rushed to the MGM hospital, he breathed his last and was pronounced him dead on arrival.

The devastating news sent shockwaves throughout the nomadic community from Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, as the young boy belonged to their community. The boy’s parents, who make a living by selling small daily-use items at various junctions in the city, are shattered by this unfathomable loss.

In the wake of this tragedy, both relatives and locals are demanding the authorities take immediate action in order to address the issue of street dog menace within the GWMC limits.

This distressing incident brings to mind the terrifying episode that occurred just last week in April, when a street dog bit a staggering 29 people, including three children and the elderly, in various localities of Hanamkonda. Additionally, in March, another incident unfolded in the Kashibugga area, where street dogs attacked a 7-year-old boy while he was playing outside his own home.