Telangana: Three accused get bail in SSC question paper leak case

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:30 PM, Tue - 11 April 23

The three accused were asked to deposit sureties of Rs 20,000 each and the custody petition by the police was also dismissed by the court

Hyderabad: The Kazipet Junior Civil Judge court has granted conditional bail to three of the accused in the SSC question paper leakage case on Tuesday. The three were asked to deposit sureties of Rs 20,000 each. The custody petition by the police was also dismissed by the court.

The three accused, B Prashanth, G Mahesh and M Shiva Ganesh were remanded on April 5 and sent to the Karimnagar Jail. The court heard the bail petition moved by the BJP Legal Cell and issued the orders on Tuesday.

BJP senior leader Ravula Kishan fulfilled the court formalities for the three accused and went to the Karimnagar Jail to submit the order copy and for their release on bail, according to reports.

