Telangana: Two booked for murdering daily wage earner in Adilabad

The two reportedly eliminated Shaik Imran, a daily wage earner of Utnoor for spreading rumors against Zameer's fiancée

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:22 PM, Tue - 26 September 23

Adilabad: Two persons were booked for allegedly murdering a youngster by smothering him in Utnoor mandal centre on Tuesday.

Utnoor Sub-Inspector K Manohar said a murder case was registered against Shaik Zameer and Shaik Irfan of Utnoor mandal headquarters for their alleged role in killing of Shaik Imran (27). The two reportedly eliminated Shaik Imran, a daily wage earner of Utnoor for spreading rumors against Zameer’s fiancée.

Based on a complaint received from Heena, the wife of Imran, a case was booked. Investigations were taken up.

