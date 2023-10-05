Telangana wants KRMB to stop works on Andhra Pradesh’s RLIS

The state Engineer-in-Chief, Department of Irrigation C Muralidhar wanted the KRMB authorities stop the illegal activity taken up by the Government of AP to protect the genuine and legitimate claims of the people of Telangana on Krishna water

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:40 PM, Thu - 5 October 23

Hyderabad: The State on Thursday dashed off a letter to the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) requesting it to take effective steps for restraining Andhra Pradesh from carrying out works on the Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme without obtaining the environmental clearance and in violation of the National Green Tribunal order.

The state Engineer-in-Chief ( General), Department of Irrigation C Muralidhar wanted the Board authorities stop the illegal activity taken up by the Government of AP to protect the genuine and legitimate claims of the people of Telangana on Krishna water. The project was being implemented by AP contrary to the inter-state agreements of 1976 and 1977 and if the scheme and its related works were implemented, it will result in catastrophic effect on the projects of the Telangana state.

As pert the two inter-state agreements, AP has been permitted to divert only 1500 cusecs of water from the Srisailam reservoir for Chennai water supply scheme. But in breach of the agreement, the drawl capacity of the canal at the Pothireddypadu head regulator was enhanced to 11,150 cusecs, and later to 44,000 cusecs and of late to over 80,000 cusecs. These issues are pending before the Krishna water disputes tribunal-II and the project has no clearance from the CWC.

He mentioned that the Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation scheme was intended to cater to the needs outside the Krishna basin and it contravenes the Krishna water disputes tribunal – I award, he stressed.

Also Read Telangana objects to false information from KRMB to media on power, water sharing