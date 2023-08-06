‘Telangana witnessed unprecedented growth under KCR’

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:19 PM, Sun - 6 August 23

Hyderabad: State Legislative Council members on Sunday gave credit to Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for the overall development witnessed in the State during the last nine years.

Initiating the discussion on the topic ‘Telangana State Formation -Progress achieved in the own State’, BRS MLC Sirikonda Madhusudhana Chary said Telangana had witnessed overall development under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao in the last nine years. The State government had touched all the aspects of development right from education, urban infrastructure, health, innovation, drinking water, irrigation, and culture and made its mark.

Deshapathi Srinivas said Telangana had witnessed comprehensive and inclusive growth since its formation nine years ago. At the time of State formation, there was a shortage of power, safe drinking and health care systems, however, the State government under the leadership of the Chief Minister overcame all the shortcomings through various initiatives and progressed in all the sectors, he said.

Extend Rythu Bima scheme to farm workers

Congress member T Jeevan Reddy, while appreciating the State government’s schemes for farmers, urged the government to extend the Rythu Bima scheme to farm workers.

Opposition spreading lies about Kaleshwaram

BRS member Thaniparthi Bhanu Prasad Rao said the Opposition was spreading lies about the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme. Few opposition leaders were accusing a lot of irregularities in the Kaleshwaram project, which was false and baseless, he said. Kaleshwaram has changed the face of the State and improved crop production and drinking water supply, he said.

Land price in State need to be controlled

Expressing concern over rising prices of land in the State, Alugubelli Narsi Reddy said the common man was not in a position to construct own houses as the rate of lands had gone up dramatically in the last few years. Today the prices of lands, especially in and around Hyderabad, have gone up so much that a common man cannot purchase a small flat, leave alone an independent house, he said. “Government needs to control land prices or else people’s dream to own a house will never be fulfilled. We need a liveable Telangana ,”he said.

Telangana attracting investments due to world class infra

Yegge Mallesham said availability of power, water and other infrastructure facilities in the State was attracting large scale investments from across the world and multinational companies were giving top preferences to Telangana while opening a new venture. With several companies starting their operations from the State, the youth were getting employment opportunities, he said.