Telangana witnesses sharp rise in power consumption this August

High power demand in August is considered to be an aberration as it is a monsoon month. But, the situation has been different this year, due to the dry spell and humidity, said the officials

By Telangana Today Published Date - 18 August 2024, 02:49 PM

Hyderabad: The State is witnessing a sharp increase in power consumption during the month, forcing the State power distribution companies (discoms) to go in for purchase of power in a big way to meet the demand.

The average power consumption which was in the order of 180 million units (MU) per day in July, is hovering above 290 MU in the last one week. Similarly, the peak demand which was below 10,000 MW in July has crossed 14,000 MW in August.

On August 15, the peak demand stood at 14,268 MW and the power consumption touched 287.48 MU. Similarly, on August 14, the power consumption stood at 290.54 MU, whereas the peak demand touched 14,765 MW. Last year, on August 15, the power consumption was 252.41 MUs and on August 14 it was 269 MUs.

According to the officials, the power consumption generally comes down during the monsoon season in the agricultural regions due to copious inflows into the irrigation reservoirs and increase in the groundwater table. Even the domestic consumption is also low due to relatively low temperatures, as compared to summers.

“High power demand in August is considered to be an aberration as it is a monsoon month. But, the situation has been different this year, due to the dry spell and humidity. It has even beaten consumption during the peak summer months—May and June. Electricity consumption in the month of August is equal or more, compared to April, this year,”power officials observed.

Officials said the rise in power demand in the State was due to soaring day temperatures, agriculture power usage and also industrial electricity usage. The increase in the number of industries, IT companies and other business establishments in the State in the last few years and an increase in domestic consumption was leading to the high power demand in the State, power officials said.

To cater to this rising demand for electricity, the power utilities are purchasing power from the open market. According to sources, the Discoms are purchasing about Rs. 8 to 9 crore of power from the open market on a daily basis.