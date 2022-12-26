Ten transgender persons arrested for creating nuisance at Banjara Hills police station

Published Date - 09:49 PM, Mon - 26 December 22

Hyderabad: The Banjara Hills police arrested 10 transgender persons for allegedly creating nuisance at the police station on Sunday night. All of them have been remanded.

According to the police, two groups of transgender persons came to the police station on Sunday night and created nuisance following a row between them over territorial and monetary issues.

“Initially, one group of transgender persons came to the police station and picked up quarrel with police. Later, a few of them doused themselves in kerosene and threatened to self-immolate. Minutes later, another group of transgender persons came to the police station and again created nuisance,” said Banjara Hills Inspector, M Narender.

On a complaint from the local police woman constable, the police booked a case and arrested ten of them. Efforts are on to nab other transgender persons who were part of the group but are absconding, the police added.