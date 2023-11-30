Tension at polling station at Jangaon

During the polling at the government junior college's premises on Thursday, there was a period of mild tension at polling station 244.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:19 PM, Thu - 30 November 23

During the polling at the government junior college's premises on Thursday, there was a period of mild tension at polling station 244.

Jangaon: Mild tension prevailed for some time at a polling station (244) located on the premises of the government junior college here on Thursday during the polling.

However, the police managed to disperse the troublemakers soon after the Congress and other Opposition party activists staged a protest. It is said that several men said to be Congress workers, have also been caught on camera assaulting a man for allegedly trying to enter a polling booth where he did not have the right to vote.

They have even alleged that BRS MLA candidate Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, who was present there, was trying to influence the voters.

Meanwhile, the EVMs developed some technical glitches at a few polling stations in the erstwhile Warangal district during the polling. But the polling is going on by and large smoothly.