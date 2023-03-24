Tension prevails at OU campus as students stage protest against TSPSC question paper leak

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:05 PM, Fri - 24 March 23

Hyderabad: Tension prevailed on the Osmania University (OU) campus on Friday when several students and activists from various student organisations staged protest against the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) exams question paper leak.

Despite the police not granting permission for any form of protest, the Joint Action Committee of unemployed youth tried to organise a Maha Dharna on the campus and also a rally to Gun Park.

The students reiterated their demand for a judicial inquiry into the paper leakage issue and also a strict action against those responsible for the paper leakage.

The OU police reached the spot with additional force and the university security personnel closed all the gates leading to the university. This led to tense moments on the campus and the police took several protestors into preventive custody and shifted them to the police station. The protestors continued protesting in the police station as well until the evening, before being let off.

