‘Thinduda’ invites Telangana cuisine lovers to try out traditional flavours

By Priyanka Pasupuleti Published: Updated On - 09:06 PM, Sun - 6 November 22

An engineering graduate, Shreyes gave wings to his own food start-up idea called ‘Thinduda’.

Hyderabad: Have you ever tried the typical, traditional Telangana fare when it comes to food? If you are a local and didn’t taste some amazing flavours of this very local cuisine, there are some good options.

Although there are a few places in the city who serve authentic Telangana cuisine, Shreyes Reddy Manyam, who launched ‘Thinduda’ on Swiggy and Zomato, is catching the attention of foodies.

An engineering graduate, Shreyes gave wings to his own food start-up idea called ‘Thinduda’. As the world was struck with Covid and faced a whole year of turmoil, the youngster decided that he would spread some positivity through some funny quotes written on his food bags.

When you order the food from ‘Thinduda’, you may end up laughing when you receive the order. They have funny quotes on the food cover which would definitely make you smile.

“I thought of spreading some positive vibes with funny one-liners to make people smile while receiving the order. ‘Palakura Pappu, Ee cover pattukunnolu thopu’. ‘Uppu Pappu idi order cheshinodu nippu’. ‘Manchiga thinu, Sukhibava’. ‘Amberpet Gandipet, idi order cheshinodu very great’ are some of the witty things we use,” shares Shreyas while talking about his novel attempt.

The 24-year-old entrepreneur was always interested in the food business. “Somehow, I got a chance to start in the lockdown. Pandemic was the biggest challenge for many, and cloud kitchen at that time changed my entire lifestyle. I was working on various concepts and preparing different varieties, which attracted many,” he says.

Shreyes has done six months of research before entering food business and shares that he has visited several business places and found the confidence to start a cloud kitchen of his own as it can be run from any corner of the city and doesn’t need any venue as such.

Serving over 150 people per day, ‘Thinduda’ offers a wide menu with funky names like ‘Pehelwan Kodi Chicken Wings’, ‘Agam Agam Kodi Vepudu’, ‘Guddu Biryani’, ‘Bokkalu Leni Kodi Biryani’, ‘Guddu Pulusu Bagara Annam’ and ‘Kiraak Pappannam’.

Now, this youngster has also started selling franchises in different parts of the city at a low cost. Within a year, they opened stores in RTC Crossroads, Habsiguda, and Ameerpet.